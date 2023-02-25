Ulster see off Sharks to secure vital away victory

Tom Stewart of Ulster scores his side's first try during the URC match against Cell C Sharks in Durban. Photo: Darren Stewart/Sportsfile

Ulster secured a fantastic away day success in South Africa for the second time this season, bringing five crucial URC points back to Belfast after beating the Sharks 31-24 at Kings Park.

In a game that had originally been scheduled for October only for a gastroenteritis bug in the Ulster camp to force a late postponement, Dan McFarland's men came into the contest with a much-changed line-up and little form having lost four of their last six in the league.

But a brace of first-half scores from Tom Stewart and further tries from Stewart Moore and Harry Sheridan after the turn saw the northern province consolidate their third place position in the table.

With only four games remaining, and three of them coming at Ravenhill, the side will be confident now of going on to secure at least a home quarter-final.

While they'll need help from elsewhere to chase down the second-placed Stormers, who are now just five points ahead in the table, this had the feel of a crucial win in the stretch run. Not that it looked on the cards after the opening exchanges.

There were only 70 seconds on the clock when the Sharks were in for their first score. After the Durbanites had reclaimed their opening kick-off, home scrum-half Grant Williams's eyes must have lit up when he darted around the corner and realised the mismatch up against two locks. Squeezing through that gap between Ulster's second rows thanks to a burst of pace, he then rounded Jake Flannery and beat Craig Gilroy to the corner.

With Ulster on their heels, a missed touch by the Sharks from a holding on penalty gave the visitors a reprieve as both teams struggled with their handling in the humid conditions.

With temperatures rising there were to be two water-breaks in each half and it was after the first that a John Cooney penalty got Ulster on the board.

Not making much ground with ball in hand, the northern province's best way into the game always seemed to be the Sharks’ lack of discipline but they were almost gifted a first try.

After Duane Vermeulen alertly scooped the loose ball and charged forward, with the Sharks in transition Jake Flannery spotted space in the back-field.

Caught off guard by the speed of Aaron Sexton on the kick-chase, Werner Kok misjudged the bouncing ball and allowed the Ulster wing to steal in.

The South African did well to recover and with no Ulsterman able to match Sexton stride for stride, he was pinged for holding on before his team-mates arrived on the scene.

They did not, however, have to wait long for their first try.

Earning a penalty from their maul, they backed the set-piece again and got their reward when Tom Stewart, on as a replacement after only a minute of play, broke off the back to score.

Cooney added the extras but the lead would not last long. Ulster were on the attack again, and had seemed to be playing with advantage, but were turned over when a pass failed to go to hand.

A short kick over the top was gathered by Thaakir Abrahams and he sped away from Gilroy to grab his side's second.

But Ulster came back again. Again the maul was the source and this time they would seize a lead they would not relinquish.

Having misfired in defeat against Glasgow a week prior, Ulster's most potent weapon was back to its powerful best and Stewart was again the man touching down at the end after the Sharks had been penalised at the ruck.

With the maul firing so well, there would have been real disappointment that Ulster's next line-out went awry.

On their next attack Aaron Sexton was tackled into touch in the corner, although the pass to his wing had gone forward regardless, and Ulster would take their 17-12 lead into the half.

The Sharks continued to give Ulster openings through penalties but they looked to have missed a gilt-edged opportunity to start the second-half in the perfect fashion.

Going to the corner after a Sharks offside, Ulster saw the ball ripped from their maul but, when scrum-half Williams rolled the ball behind his own try-line the alert Stewart Moore made a break and dotted down.

While the Sharks looked mystified, the TMO judged Moore's dive for the ball to be a clever scoring act.

Bosch missed a penalty that would have reduced Ulster's lead to nine but the Sharks would force their way over for a score soon after, with prop Nththuko Mchuni wriggling over the whitewash to finish well.

Ulster's forwards had spent much of the day doing the unglamorous work, with both their attacking and defensive mauls vastly improved from a week ago, but there was a touch of flair in the way they brought up their side's try-bonus and ultimately the winning score.

Ulster's fourth of the day was created by some great soft hands from Alan O'Connor, with Harry Sheridan applying the finish with a bulldozing carry through the teeth of the Sharks defence.

A swift sideline to sideline move brought the Sharks a fourth score of their own, finished off by Chamberlain, but the missed extras kept Ulster in the lead by a converted score with ten minutes left.

A high tackle from replacement out-half Ian Madigan on Werner Kok gave the Sharks another opportunity to maul but, in what was becoming a thrilling finish, Ulster forced the knock-on when the Sharks tried to break from the base.

A huge break from Sexton seemed set to seal things for the visitors only for him to be brought down by the last man having burst from his own half. The frantic back and forth in the final minutes saw Ulster with a line-out deep in Sharks territory with just over 60 seconds remaining but they could not corral the throw.

The Sharks desperate last attack, however, would come to nothing.

Even against opposition missing their frontline 'Boks, alongside the Lions and Munster in the autumn, this will go down as one of Ulster's best victories of the season.

SHARKS: Boeta Chamberlain; Werner Kok, Francois Venter, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Thaakir Abrahams; Curwin Bosch, Grant Williams; Ntuthuko Mchunu, Dan Jooste, Hanro Jacobs; Reniel Hugo, Gerbrandt Grobler; Dylan Richardson, Vincent Tshituka, Phepsi Buthelezi. Replacements: Fez Mbatha (for Jooste, 59), Dian Bleuler (for Mchunu, 59), Khwezi Mona (for Jacobs, 72), Emile van Heerden (Hugo, 59), Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Buthelezi, 65), Cameron Wright (for Williams, 65), Lionel Cronje (for Cronje, 70), Yaw Penxe (for Abrahams, 61)

ULSTER: Mike Lowry; Craig Gilroy, Luke Marshall, Stewart Moore, Aaron Sexton; Jake Flannery, John Cooney; Rory Sutherland, John Andrew, Jeff Toomaga-Allen; Alan O’Connor, Harry Sheridan; Jordi Murphy, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen. Replacements: Tom Stewart (for Andrew, 2), Andy Warwick (for Sutherland, 65), Gareth Milasinovich (for Toomaga-Allen, 65), Cormac Izuchukwu (for Vermeulen, 70), Dave McCann (for Murphy, 58), Dave Shanahan, Ian Madigan (for Flannery, 58), Ethan McIlroy (for Gilroy, 37)

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)