'You hear him before the game in the dressing room and it gives me goosebumps' - Ulster coach hails Alan O'Connor

ULSTER may be in the midst of a second-row injury crisis, but forwards coach Roddy Grant knows they have one man they can count on in their lock stocks in Skerries native Alan O'Connor.

The teak-tough Dubliner is a real stalwart for the northern province and his input in the side's effective maul effort cannot be underestimated.

However, it doesn't stop there. Grant says the 28-year-old is a vocal presence in the Ulster dressing-room and a driver of standards on the training pitch and he'll be key to their efforts as they look to book a European Challenge Cup semi-final spot by beating Northampton Saints at Franklin's Gardens next weekend.

Ireland star Iain Henderson remains a doubt for the game, while Wallaby Sam Carter is out and impressive Offaly man Cormac Izuchukwu has been sent for scans on his knee after picking up an injury in Sunday's win over Harlequins.

That means O'Connor will be the main man alongside Kieran Treadwell.

"Al O’Connor is brilliant for a coach, for me, really leading the guys by his actions, by his talk," Grant said of the uncapped talisman.

"He’s a pleasure to coach, a real treat to have in your forward pack. He’s just so consistent.

"He’s really intelligent, reads the game well. He speaks well in terms of the leadership role when he needs to speak tactically, he runs the lineout incredibly well, he’s very good at leading a lineout defence and maul; he’s a proper tough player.

"The biggest compliment I could give someone is being tough. There's a lot of tough guys, a lot of fake tough guys who like a push and a shove but he's a really, tough, honest bloke.

"You hear him before the game in the dressing room and it gives me goosebumps.

"He’s the sort of guy you’d love to play with, for and alongside. He’s brilliant for me driving standards in training. It’s not just my voice, it’s him as well. He’s playing really well, he's gone really well for the last couple of years with Ulster."

Sunday's comprehensive win at The Stoop was significant in that it saw Billy Burns return to the white shirt after his roller-coaster Six Nations experience.

From his clanger in Cardiff to injuries in his start against France and withdrawing before the England win, the out-half went through the wringer but Grant said he's bounced back brilliantly at the province.

"He's been class. He's a brilliant bloke, a genuinely really, really nice guy and good bloke," the Botswana-born Scot said.

"He's a good professional and also within that he's really competitive as most people are in this environment.

"That's probably helped him, coming back in, because he is a competitive bloke who wants to play.

"He's a good guy, he's a good squad guy. He's been brilliant coming back in.

"From those aspects, it's been seamless. He's a really good leader, he talks really well, naturally being a No 10 it is a leadership position and I assume it has been good for him coming back in.

"He's been straight back into it, running the show really.

"You can't really mope about if you're in a position of leadership, so that's been good for him.

"I thought he played really well at the weekend.

"Similar to a Rob Herring coming back in, lineout-wise there's always going to be a bit of getting used to things again with a different calling system, structure and types of throws.

"It's been great how well the guys have done coming back in, Billy has been brilliant and that's no surprise."

