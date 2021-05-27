Versatile Ulster star Louis Ludik announces retirement

Ulster's versatile back-three player Louis Ludik has announced his retirement from professional rugby after seven years with the northern province.

The 34-year-old South African moved to Belfast from Agen in 2014 and has gone on to play 112 games for Ulster.

Ludik enjoyed spells at home with the Lions and Sharks before he moved to Europe and spent a season in France until his arrival in Ulster.

“From the first moment it was announced that I was coming to Belfast, I was accepted, supported, and I felt at home,” Ludik said.

“I gave it my all, every single time I stepped onto the field, to try and give back and continue the legacy of those who came before me, and to be deserving of the supporters who stood up for us, every week, without fail.

“Thank you to everyone who has made my time at Ulster – the place I now call home – so special. Now the time has come for me to Stand Up For The Ulster Men next to the field for the rest of my days.”

Although he was never capped at international level, Ludik became Irish-qualified via World Rugby's three-year residency rule.

Ulster head Coach, Dan McFarland, said: “Louis’ contribution to the province will have a lasting legacy. As a top-class professional both on and off the field, we will miss what he brought to the club as a player and, more significantly, as a person where he brought a sense of enjoyment and positivity to everything he did.

“We wish Louis and his family the very best for the future and thank him for everything he has given to Ulster over the past seven years.”

Iain Henderson, Ulster Rugby Captain, added: “Louis has brought so much to the club during his time with the province, and I would like to thank him for that on behalf of all the players he has ran out onto the pitch alongside, both past and present. He is a true Ulster man now, and we are proud to call him one of our own.”