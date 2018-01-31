Upheaval in Ulster as Les Kiss leaves position as Director of Rugby 'effective immediately'

Ulster have announced the departure of Les Kiss as Director of Rugby, with head coach Jono Gibbes taking the reins until the end of the season.

Kiss has been under near constant pressure in a season that didn’t secure qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions Cup, while in the Guinness PRO 14 their form has been ordinary. In Europe, they were well beaten by Wasps in their final pool game when they needed to win, and in the PRO 14 they are 11 points off Leinster who are in second place in Conference B.

In a statement, Ulster said that Kiss had left his position by 'mutual consent, effective immediately'. The province added that a 'review will be conducted to ascertain if additional coaching expertise is required.'

The heat was turned up on Kiss when he survived a reshuffle last summer that saw the departure of head coach Neil Doak and forwards coach Allen Clarke. The relationship between that trio had become unworkable, but while the atmosphere is understood to have been far better with their replacements, Gibbes and Dwayne Peel, Kiss would always be firmly in the frame if the team didn’t deliver on the field. Even though Ulster are still on course to qualify for the knockout stages of the PRO 14, their concession of tries makes that an unattractive bet – their 42 tries leaked is far worse than Edinburgh and Benetton, the two teams immediately below them. The concession of 90 points over three games late last year – to the Kings, Benetton and the Dragons – amplified the unrest among the fans.

Kiss has been in Ireland since being hired by then national coach Declan Kidney for the defence job in 2008. He had double-jobbed with Ulster early in 2014/15 after first they sacked Mark Anscombe, and then David Humphreys left for Gloucester. Kiss took over full time in Belfast after the 2015 World Cup. In a statement, IRFU Performance Director David Nuciford thanked Kiss for his contribution to Irish rugby.

"Les has played a huge part in shaping the success of Irish rugby at national and provincial level since he joined the IRFU in 2008," Nucifora said. "It's no secret that we were disappointed to lose Les from the national team set-up in 2015 but we fully understood his decision to pursue the opportunity at Ulster Rugby.

"We wish him, his wife Julie and all his family all the very best for the future."

Ulster’s next match PRO 14 match is at home to the Kings on 9 February.

