Unbeaten Ulster have enough class to tame Lions

Having picked up 15 points from a possible 15 in their first three games of the new United Rugby Championship (URC) season, Ulster’s sights are firmly set on finishing this first block with their 100pc record intact.
The Lions will be hoping to dampen the mood at the Kingspan Stadium this evening, yet having made an indifferent start to life in the northern hemisphere, it would take quite the upset.
Dan McFarland will be driving that message in a bid to rule out any complacency, before attention turns to Connacht at the Aviva Stadium next week.
Confidence is high in the Ulster camp and although they made hard work of getting the bonus point against Benetton last time out, McFarland’s men got the job done.