Unbeaten Ulster have enough class to tame Lions

Having picked up 15 points from a possible 15 in their first three games of the new United Rugby Championship (URC) season, Ulster’s sights are firmly set on finishing this first block with their 100pc record intact.

The Lions will be hoping to dampen the mood at the Kingspan Stadium this evening, yet having made an indifferent start to life in the northern hemisphere, it would take quite the upset.

Dan McFarland will be driving that message in a bid to rule out any complacency, before attention turns to Connacht at the Aviva Stadium next week.

Confidence is high in the Ulster camp and although they made hard work of getting the bonus point against Benetton last time out, McFarland’s men got the job done.

It is no surprise then that the Ulster head coach has stuck with the same starting team, as man of the moment Nathan Doak gets another chance to enhance his rapidly growing reputation.

Stewart Moore and James Hume's centre partnership has caught the eye, with the pair again lining up in midfield together, while full-back Will Addison is set to continue on the road back to his best form.

Like Doak, David McCann is another one of Ulster's exciting home-grown talents, and the former Ireland U-20s captain faces a big test against a beefy Lions pack.

"They're big men, the African boys, they love contact," Ulster defence coach Jared Payne said.

"First and foremost, you've got to get the attitude and mentality right around contact. You start there and then give yourself a chance to look after the guys out wide. They’ve got some dangerous outside backs. They’re fast boys. You start there and then give yourself a chance to look after the guys out wide. They've got some dangerous outside backs. They're fast boys. It's a concerted effort to keep them quiet."

That's the task facing Ulster tonight, but buoyed by an impressive start to the URC, they should have enough to tame the Lions.

Verdict: Ulster

Ulster – W Addison; C Gilroy, J Hume, S Moore, E McIlroy; B Burns, N Doak; A Warwick, R Herring, T O'Toole; A O'Connor, S Carter (capt); M Rea, N Timoney, D McCann. Reps: B Roberts, E O’Sullivan, R Kane, K Treadwell, S Reidy, F Shanahan, M Lowry, B Moxham.</p> <p><span>Lions – D Roussouw; S Pienaar, M Rass, M Burger Odendaal (capt),S Maxwane; EW Viljoen, A Warner; S Sithole, G Visagie, C Sadie; R Schoeman, R Nothnagel; S Sangweni, V Tshituka, R Straeuli. Reps: P J Botha, R Dreyer, A Ntlabakanye, W van der Sluys, E Tshituka, M van den Berg, F Zellinga, W Simelane.

Ref – M Adamson (Scotland)

Ulster v Lions, live,
RTÉ2/BBC NI/Premier Sports 1, 7.35 David Kelly: By quitting social media, Jean Kleyn can now smell the roses instead of scrolling the trolls

Mick Kearney revitalised at Ulster after 'falling out of love with game' 