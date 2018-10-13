Ulster's operations director says door remains open for Jackson and Olding to return in the future

The duo had their contracts revoked after a highly publicised rape trial that saw the two men acquitted earlier this year, after which the IRFU ruled that the Ireland internationals had brought the game into disrepute.

Jackson now plays for Perpignan in the Top 14 while Olding is also in France, playing for Brive in the PRO D2. IRFU Performance Director David Nuciford didn't rule out a potential return to Ireland in the future for the pair and in an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Ulster's operations director Bryn Cunningham said that a possibility remains that they may play for Ulster again.

"I think the one thing about that is that everybody appreciates that time can be a healer and, ultimately, we were dealing with a situation where two guys and the other two members of the group were acquitted of all charges, so I suppose there is nothing to say that down the line at some point then maybe those guys come back and play in the white of Ulster," Cunningham said.

"It is probably just too early and too raw for many people to probably to make any firm judgment on that."

Speaking in detail about the affair for the first time, Cunningham revealed that his first job had been to prevent the squad from "derailing" by breaking the news of the departure of Jackson and Olding in person.

"It was like a perfect storm," said Cunningham. "We were at the centre of every media outlet in Ireland, north and south and across the water as well. It was two fairly high-profile individuals involved and there were a lot of other things going on in the public domain that accentuated the level of attention that it received.

"People felt there needed to be substantial change across the organisation and it resulted in the decision being taken that there needed to be a few changes with fairly long-standing members of staff, including Shane as the CEO as well. We had all of this going on at the same period of time.

"The player group were naturally disillusioned by everything. They are there week in and week out to try to prepare as best they can and deliver a performance at the weekend and there was a danger of that fragmenting and falling to pieces. Thankfully, it didn't and the main reason why it didn't is that, contrary to a lot of reporting at time, we have a really strong culture in the group and a real sense of togetherness."

