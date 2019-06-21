Ulster's Johnny McPhillips joins Leicester Tigers to become Geordan Murphy's second Irish signing of close season

Johnny McPhillips has become the second Irish player to join Leicester Tigers during the close season with the fly-half's move from Ulster confirmed today.

Speaking about the move, Tigers head coach, ex-Ireland international Geordan Murphy said: “Johnny was very well regarded as a young player in the Irish system and he has gained some good experience of senior rugby with Ulster.

“He has the ability to play at fly-half, centre and full-back, which adds to our options along the backline. He is a very bright young player, he is keen to make progress in the game and we’ll be delighted to welcome him on board this summer.”

McPhillips made 13 appearances for Ulster last seasons having played 11 times in 2017/18. The 22-year-old, who was born and educated in England, before coming into the Irish system, played a leading role for the Ireland Under-20s squad that reached the World Junior Championships Final in 2016. He joins ex-Leinster player Noel Reid at the Premiership club.

On signing for his new club, McPhillips said: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining such a prestigious club like Leicester Tigers. To be able to play at Welford Road and challenge myself in a new environment full of established and exciting young players is something I’m really looking forward to.

“I can’t wait to get started and look forward to developing my game under Geordan Murphy and the coaching team next season.”

