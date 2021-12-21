Ulster trio sign new deals but injury blow for Henderson and McCloskey

It was a mixed news day for Ulster with three young players confirmed to have signed new contracts while two veteran stars are facing a spell on the sideline.

Centre James Hume, prop Tom O'Toole and back row Marcus Rea have all committed their future to the northern province, but that positive was tempered by the news that Iain Henderson and Stuart McCloskey are facing a race to bit fit for the European games after Christmas.

Ulster captain Henderson made his comeback from a hamstring injury against Northampton last Friday night, where Ulster made it two Champions Cup wins from two. However, Henderson left the field with an ankle injury and is will now be out of action for a number of weeks.

Centre McCloskey suffered a hamstring injury, and will be unavailable for a similar timeframe.

However, Ulster coach Dan McFarland will be delighted that three young players have all agreed new two-year deals that run up to the end of the 2023/24 season.

On the two-year extensions, McFarland, said:

“It is great that Matty, James and Tom have bought into what we are trying to achieve as a club and, because of this, are prepared to further commit themselves to the province.

“All three add a huge amount to the squad, with Matty demonstrating his value as a lineout operating and ball carrying 6. Tom is still a young tighthead but has already earned international recognition for his relentless workrate and physicality. James has made a big breakthrough this year, adding consistency in his fundamentals to a top-class ability to beat defenders.

“I look forward to seeing what the next two years hold for this group of young players.”