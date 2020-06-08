Ulster targeting late-June return to training as province makes call on season tickets

Ulster are hoping to return to training at the end of June. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Ulster have confirmed that the club has submitted plans for a phased return to training to the Northern Ireland government, with a view to the squad working together by the end of June.

Ulster are eager to ensure that, like the other three provinces, they are permitted to be involved in the inter-pro derbies, which are set to take place on the weekend of August 22, at the Aviva Stadium behind closed doors.

Speaking last month, IRFU chief executive Philip Browne insisted he was confident that Ireland and Northern Ireland's differing plans to emerge from lockdown would not impact Ulster's participation in rugby's planned return.

"I'd be pretty confident if our protocols are accepted that we can have alignment between the north and the south," Browne said.

Ulster will now await further update from the NI Executive.

The northern province has also confirmed that from today, season ticket holders will be entitled to claim an account credit of 20pc of the value of their season ticket, while purchasers of tickets to individual matches will be able to claim a full refund.

Game pass holders - Ulster Rugby’s half season ticket - will be entitled to claim a 50pc account credit. All claims must be made to the club by Tuesday 30 June.

Following the aforementioned deadline, Ulster have said that any outstanding credit/refund amount will be held in a bid to ensure that the club is in a strong position upon its return.

Traditional season tickets will not be offered for the 2020/21 season, instead a new club membership scheme called #TogetherUlster will include priority access to match tickets as soon as they become available.

All existing season ticket holders will retain their rights for the 2021/22 campaign.

"In the unprecedented circumstances we all find ourselves in as a result of Coronavirus, it is important that we as a club make decisions which place the long-term interests of our supporters at the forefront," Ulster CEO Jonny Petrie said.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of our supporters - and in particular our dedicated season ticket holders - who have shown great patience and understanding as we continue to work through what is in no doubt the most difficult situation we are likely to face as an organisation.

"It is heartening to see how they have chosen to stand up and support us at this time."

Online Editors