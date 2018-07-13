Sport Ulster Rugby

Friday 13 July 2018

Ulster targeting Australia star on short-term deal to ease backline injury woes

22 November 2014; A dejected Henry Speight, Australia, after the game. Guinness Series, Ireland v Australia. Aviva Stadium, Lansdowne Road, Dublin. Picture credit: Barry Cregg / SPORTSFILE
Adam McKendry

Ulster are believed to be interested in bringing Wallabies winger Henry Speight to Kingspan Stadium for next season as short-term injury cover for Louis Ludik and Luke Marshall.

The pair were injured at the end of last season and both will be sidelined for significant periods, while former All Blacks full-back Charles Piutau has moved on and Tommy Bowe and Andrew Trimble have retired, meaning Ulster's back line has been seriously depleted.

However, it is understood that the province have targeted Fijian-born Speight as a potential recruit to bolster their reserves in the backs.

Speight, a 19-time capped wing for Australia, currently plays for the Brumbies, where ex-Ulster fly-half Christian Leali'ifano is a team-mate.

Any deal for the 30-year old would have to be a short-term contract until January, like Leali'ifano's, given Speight still harbours a desire to go to next year's World Cup with the Wallabies.

