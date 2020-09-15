Ulster sweat over Marcell Coetzee's fitness ahead of Toulouse Champions Cup clash

Marcell Coetzee is an injury doubt for Ulster ahead of their Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ulster are sweating over the fitness of Marcell Coetzee ahead of Sunday's Champions Cup quarter-final in Toulouse.

The powerful South African No 8 carried a couple of knocks into last weekend's PRO14 final defeat to Leinster and was taken off early in the game.

Ulster will give Coetzee every chance to prove his fitness in time, as he is central to his side's hopes of advancing to the last four of Europe.

The No 8 is one of Dan McFarland's main sources of go-forward ball, and his ballast will be crucial against a beefy Toulouse pack.

"Marcell has tightened up," McFarland said today via an online press conference.

"Marcell had a tough week last week. He was carrying a couple of niggles going into the game and didn't train as much as he or we would have wanted.

"In the game he tightened up a little bit as well. As far as he is concerned, we are going to have to see how he goes this week."

Iain Henderson came through last week's return from a hip injury unscathed, and while he too was taken off early, it was a planned substitution with this week's encounter in mind.

The Ulster skipper got through 48 minutes of heavy duty work, which pleased his head coach.

"Iain came through (the game) really well," McFarland added.

"I thought he did a remarkable job. We showed a clip this morning of him doubling up in big tackles, which I thought was terrific. It was exactly what I expected. He is good to go.

"We are tracking reasonably well this week. Nobody new is back (from injury)."

Online Editors