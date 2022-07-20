| 18.8°C Dublin

Ulster sign Louth scrum-half Michael McDonald from Western Force

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

Irish scrum-half Michael McDonald has linked up with Ulster ahead of next season.

From Louth, McDonald moved with his family to Perth aged 13 and represented Australia at U-20 level.

The 23-year-old played Super Rugby for Western Force and the Waratahs, but has now moved home and will provide competition to John Cooney and Nathan Doak next year after signing a one-year deal.

“Michael is a promising young half-back who has cut his teeth playing in the southern hemisphere, and he will fit in well with the style of rugby we want to play at Ulster, as he continues to hone his skills in the months ahead," coach Dan McFarland said.

“We look forward to welcoming Michael to the club as preparations for the new season get underway.”

