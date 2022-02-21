Ulster set to sign Irish lock Frank Bradshaw Ryan ahead of next season

Ulster are set to sign Irish lock Frank Bradshaw Ryan ahead of next season.

The Limerick man, who spent time in the Munster sub-Academy in the early part of his career, has been playing in France for the last six years, but he is in line for a return to Ireland.

Although Bradshaw Ryan signed a two-year contract extension with Nevers last month, Independent.ie understands that he has agreed a deal to join Ulster.

The 26-year-old has been a key part of the Nevers pack since he joined his current club in 2017 from Fédérale 1 outfit Auch.

Bradshaw Ryan previously played for Munster 'A' and the Ireland U-19s, but when his path at his home province was blocked, he sought a fresh challenge abroad.

The Shannon club man, who went to Ardscoil Rís, has played nine games for Nevers this season, as they currently sit fifth in the Pro D2 table.

Such has been Bradshaw Ryan's rise at Nevers, he has recently captained the side, whilst also taking on the responsibility of lineout calling.

It is believed that Dan McFarland has identified the 2.05m and 119kg second-row as someone who can bolster his Ulster pack's options next season.

Bradshaw Ryan is closing in his 100th game for Nevers, who he will hope can mount a late charge in their bid to earn promotion to the Top 14 next season.