Ulster reiterate desire to play La Rochelle clash at Ravenhill as adverse weather continues to put tie at threat of venue switch

Ulster have issued an update reiterating their intention to play Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup game against La Rochelle at Ravenhill despite the ongoing icy conditions in Belfast.

The province are due to take on the defending champions on home turf at 5.30pm on Saturday evening, however the recent cold weather has cast doubt on whether the pitch will be in a playable condition.

Work has been going on at the stadium day and night to try and get it in a position to host one of the season’s most high-profile fixtures, including bringing in heaters to try and melt the ice and snow.

Saturday’s game must go ahead otherwise Ulster will be forced to forfeit the tie, which will result in a 28-0 win for La Rochelle, leaving the province with no points from their opening two European pool games.

As revealed by this paper on Tuesday evening, the province have a contingency plan in place of moving the game to the RDS Arena in Dublin should the pitch prove to be unfit for purpose.

It is understood a final decision will be taken on Friday morning before La Rochelle fly to Ireland, with European Professional Club Rugby officials believed to be undecided so far.

For their part, Ulster have released a second statement this week insisting that they are determined to play the game at Ravenhill and not have to move it, with chief executive Jonny Petrie attempting to reassure fans.

“I wanted to update you on the continuing works here at Kingspan Stadium, as I’m conscious that many of you will have a keen eye on the weather forecast and will be looking for clarity around Saturday’s game,” Petrie wrote on the Ulster website.

“As we communicated yesterday, we are making every effort that we can to get our game against Stade Rochelais played here at Kingspan Stadium.

“In-keeping with normal protocol for all our matches, we have various contingency plans in place, but our focus remains on getting the game played here at home, in front of our supporters.

“I would like to thank our ground staff for their round-the-clock work, which includes everything from frost covers to on-pitch heaters, with these efforts continuing throughout tonight in our ongoing effort to get the game played here.

“We continue to be in regular contact with the team at EPCR to update them on the latest situation and are working together to make the decision on whether the pitch is a safe playing surface or if we need to action a contingency, with a call likely being made tomorrow afternoon.

“Thank-you also for your continued patience and support. We want to have you with us at one of our most important fixtures of the season – and the latest updates will be shared on our channels as the situation progresses.

“Here’s hoping we can come together at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday.”

There is already a precedent set this weekend as the Challenge Cup tie between Glasgow Warriors and Perpignan has been moved to BT Murrayfield Stadium from Scotstoun Stadium due to the frozen conditions.