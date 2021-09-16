Ulster have pulled off a major coup by signing South African World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen ahead of the start of the new season.

The 35-year-old, who has penned a deal until 2023, is due to arrive in Belfast after the November Tests and is set to add a huge amount of class to the Ulster pack.

With Marcell Coetzee having joined the Bulls last season, Vermeulen will move in the opposite direction, as Ulster fill what was a considerable void left in their squad.

The northern province had agreed to sign Leone Nakarawa before they opted to pull out of the deal following issues over the Fijian's medical.

Vermeulen is vastly experienced and having lined out 54 times for the Springboks, he played a key role in his side winning the 2019 World Cup.

The former Toulon man, who also had a stint in Japan, has a huge amount of Super Rugby experience under his belt.

Vermeulen will be a very welcome addition to the Ulster pack, as he will add plenty of ballast and strong ball-carrying ability.

“Ulster and myself had detailed discussions about the club’s values, expectations and the potential role I can play going forward,” Vermeulen said.

“It appealed and resonated with me to a point where I got very excited and decided to commit myself to this Ulster journey. I cannot wait to become part of the Ulster family and to serve as best I can.”

Dan McFarland was delighted to get the deal over the line, as he hailed the work done at Ulster behind the scenes in order to lure Vermeulen to the Kingspan Stadium.

“Duane is clearly a world class player who, as the current World Champions’ starting 8 and MVP from the last RWC Final, is set to bring depth and experience to our really talented group of back rowers.” the Ulster head coach said.

“As well as being an undeniable talent on the pitch, I know Duane will play an important role going forward in strengthening the winning mindset we are building as a squad.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to recognise Bryn Cunningham’s (head of operations and recruitment) brilliant work in orchestrating this deal from start to finish.

"It was always going to be a difficult ask to find a difference-making 8 but Bryn has definitely achieved that.”