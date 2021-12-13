Ulster plan without Robert Baloucoune for Friday’s Champions Cup clash with Northampton

Ulster's Robert Baloucoune receives medical attention during the Heineken Champions Cup Pool A win over ASM Clermont Auvergne at Stade Marcel-Michelin in Clermont-Ferrand, France. Photo: Julien Poupart/Sportsfile

Ulster will be without their international wing Robert Baloucoune for their Heineken Champions Cup tie against Northampton Saints in Belfast this Friday night when a win will move them closer to a last 16 berth.

Baloucoune shipped a heavy shoulder injury after being tip tackled during Saturday’s win in Clermont and was due to go for a scan this afternoon before Ulster resume training tomorrow.

By then, they hope to be able to confirm that captain Iain Henderson’s progress has been sufficient to ensure that he may be fit to welcome the midlanders but the Enniskillen winger is unlikely to join him.

“He’s pretty sore,” said assistant coach Dan Soper at a media briefing today.

“He’s been off to get a scan and we don’t know how that went. It was pretty physical and today has been a slow day so we are recovering ahead of training tomorrow.

“We’ve been focusing on details and learning today. I’d be very surprised if we saw him on Friday based on how he was this morning.”

At an earlier event in Northampton, their head coach Kris Boyd confirmed that he will attempt to bring his strongest available squad to Belfast as they seek the victory they need to keep their hopes alive after an opening day humbling at the hands of Racing.

Out-half Dan Biggar is unlikely to travel though after aggravating a hamstring injury but England and Lions star Courtney Lawes may return.

“Courtney Lawes is also back in consideration but we are managing his load because he hasn’t played in last few weeks,” said Boyd.

“Dan Biggar has had problems starting and finishing matches recently. We will bring as strong a team as possible.”