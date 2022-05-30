Ulster land former All Black prop Jeffery Toomaga-Allen

Ulster will have an extra layer of fire-power up front next season after landing former All Black Jeffery Toomaga-Allen from Wasps.

The 31-year-old tighthead prop has inked a one-year deal to join the province for the 2022/23 campaign.

Dan McFarland is looking forward to welcoming the 6ft, 4ins prop who weighs in at just short of 20 stone to Belfast and he'll provide competition to Ireland internationals Tom O'Toole and Marty Moore.

“Jeff has played at a high level in Super Rugby and the English Premiership for a number of years and as such he will bring considerable experience to bolster our tighthead roster, as well as being a great mentor for the younger players in our squad,” the coach said.

“We look forward to welcoming Jeff to Ulster.”

Toomaga-Allen won his All Black cap against Japan in 2013 and won three further caps in 2017. He played against the Lions for the Hurricanes that year too, before moving to England to join Wasps.