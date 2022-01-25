Ulster hooker Bradley Roberts to join the Dragons next season

Bradley Roberts will leave Ulster at the end of this season

Ulster hooker Bradley Roberts will join the Dragons next season.

The move has been on the cards since Roberts was capped by Wales last year.

The 26-year-old, who was born South Africa, previously spent a season playing in the Welsh Premiership, but his career was ignited when his Energia All-Ireland League form for Rainey Old Boys was recognised by Ulster, who initially snapped up Roberts as injury cover.

He has since gone on to be capped by Wales, whom he qualifies through his paternal grandmother, who was from Llandysul.

“I’m really excited by the challenge ahead of me,” Roberts said.

“It’s a new opportunity and, after only a few seasons at this level, I’m determined to keep moving forward.

“I spoke to Dean (Ryan) about the Dragons and it’s a young group that are building for the future. I’m eager to add to that and be a part of that journey.

“The move to Dragons means I can also keep pushing to be part of the Wales set-up. I’ve only just started with that, and I want to add to those experiences.

“I’m looking forward to linking up with the Dragons, but for now my focus remains on Ulster, the next few months with Wales and a strong end to this season.”

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan added:

“We’re really pleased that Bradley will join us and that he sees Dragons as the right environment for him to keep improving.

“Bradley obviously has international aspirations, as he makes the return to Wales, and we look forward to him competing for selection from next season.”

Former Munster out-half JJ Hanrahan has also been strongly linked with a move to the Dragons and he could link up with Roberts at Rodney Parade next season.