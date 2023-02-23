| 5.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ulster exploring the installation of an artificial pitch at Ravenhill

The Province have played on a grass surface for 99 years

Ulster are exploring the possibility of a synthetic surface at Kingspan Stadium Expand

Close

Ulster are exploring the possibility of a synthetic surface at Kingspan Stadium

Ulster are exploring the possibility of a synthetic surface at Kingspan Stadium

Ulster are exploring the possibility of a synthetic surface at Kingspan Stadium

Jonathan Bradley

Ulster are exploring the installation of a synthetic playing surface at Ravenhill in what would be the biggest change to the ground since the 2014 redevelopment, the Belfast Telegraph understands.

The BT6 venue has been the province’s home since 1924, with games played on grass throughout that time.

Most Watched

Privacy