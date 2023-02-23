Ulster exploring the installation of an artificial pitch at Ravenhill

Ulster are exploring the installation of a synthetic playing surface at Ravenhill in what would be the biggest change to the ground since the 2014 redevelopment, the Belfast Telegraph understands.

The BT6 venue has been the province’s home since 1924, with games played on grass throughout that time.

As well as all of the senior Ulster men’s home games, the ground is presently used for domestic and schools rugby and has hosted both the Ulster and Ireland women’s teams in recent times.

An Ulster Rugby spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph: “We want the pitch at Kingspan Stadium to be a world-class playing surface for the professional and domestic games that Ulster Rugby hosts across the season.

“In line with our ambitions for the game at all levels, we continue to explore how best to manage and develop the pitch to ensure it is safe and suitable for all fixtures.”

The news comes at a time when Ulster are becoming well accustomed to such surfaces.

They played Connacht In December and Glasgow last week, while they will travel to Cardiff next weekend.

All three URC rivals have artificial pitches with Connacht the most recent to make the switch having done so last year.

The westerners installed their new pitch over the summer, although did have to play their first three games of this season on the road while work was completed.

Ulster do frequently train on an artificial surface with them having access to the Aquinas pitches behind Ravenhill.

“I’m used to it now,” said centre Stewart Moore before the trip to Glasgow.

"It used to be a case of it was a nice change to play on 4G now it has just become more common.”

Ulster back-rower Nick Timoney was also asked how he felt about playing on such surfaces last week.

"I’m pretty impartial," he said. "If it’s good and nice conditions, you get some nice rugby to watch and it gives you a nice surface to run on and the pace of the game is higher so that’s enjoyable.

"I’ve no issues with it but I don’t look forward to it or not look forward to it."

Ulster made plenty of headlines in December last year when their supposed home game against La Rochelle in the Champions Cup was moved to the Aviva Stadium due to a frozen pitch.

While a link between the decision and that costly scenario will likely be drawn, it should be noted that, despite their own artificial pitch, Glasgow's game that weekend suffered a similar fate.