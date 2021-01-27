Ulster complete signing of Fijian superstar Leone Nakarawa and nail down Rob Herring and Ian Madigan on extended deals

Ulster have pulled off a sensational signing, as Fijian superstar Leone Nakarawa will join the club next season.

The all-action former European Player of the Year has signed a one-year deal with Ulster and will move to Belfast this summer.

Nakarawa, who is currently in his second spell with Glasgow, also spent three years with Racing 92.

Capped 57 times by Fiji, the versatile lock, who can also play in the back-row, is a major addition to the Ulster pack.

The 32-year old won an Olympic gold medal with the Fiji Sevens at the 2016 Games, and his devastating offloading ability is sure to thrill supporters of the northern province.

“It’s an exciting time for Leone to be making the move to Ulster for the upcoming season as we look to continue to build on our ambitions as a squad," said Ulster head coach Dan McFarland, who worked with Nakarawa during his time in Glasgow.

"Given his broad skillset and experience, as well as some impressive accolades to his name, I’m confident that he’ll be a valuable addition to the team, and we look forward to welcoming Leone to the province.”

A week in which Ulster have already confirmed a raft of contact extensions continues, as Rob Herring and Ian Madigan have also extended their stays with the club.

Ireland hooker Herring has signed a two-year renewal, to the delight of McFarland.

“Rob is an established international in the Ireland team, as well as one of our most-capped Ulster players. An integral part of this team, he is a natural leader both on and off the pitch, and I’m really pleased that Rob has committed his future with us for another two seasons.”

Madigan initially joined from Bristol on a one-year deal last summer, but such has been the Dubliner's positive impact in Belfast, Ulster have tied him down to a fresh two-year contract.

"I’m delighted to extend my contract with Ulster – it was an easy decision for me, and my partner Anna, as we have loved our time in Belfast so far," Madigan said.

"I’ve really enjoyed playing under the current coaching team, as well as working alongside some of the younger players in the squad as they break through into the senior team, which is very exciting for the club.

"I believe the team are good enough to win trophies in the near future, and that is my number one goal. I also can’t wait to experience a packed-out Kingspan Stadium and get the opportunity to meet the supporters in-person sometime soon.”

