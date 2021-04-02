Ulster boosted by returning Irish stars ahead of Challenge Cup test

Ulster have been boosted by some returning Irish stars ahead of their Challenge Cup round of 16 tie away to Harlequins on Sunday evening – but they will lack the forward grunt of occasional Irish captain Iain Henderson and Springbok behemoth Marcel Coetzee.

While the presence of Jacob Stockdale and Billy Burns is re-assuring for Ulster fans, the absence of their talismanic duo is not.

Stockdale comes in to start on the left wing, joining Michael Lowry who switches to full-back, with Robert Baloucoune on the right wing.

Burns returns to the side to partner John Cooney at half-back. Stuart McCloskey also comes back into midfield with James Hume.

In the front row, Rob Herring returns from Ireland duties to pack down at hooker, with Eric O’Sullivan at loosehead and Marty Moore at tighthead prop.

Alan O'Connor will partner Kieran Treadwell in the engine room. Sean Reidy is named at blindside, with skipper Jordi Murphy at openside and Nick Timoney completing the forwards at Number Eight.

Cormac Izuchukwu could make his European debut if called upon from the bench, and is joined by John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, and Matty Rea in the forwards. Alby Mathewson, Ian Madigan and Ethan McIlroy provide the back line options.

Harlequins, who have ex-Ireland and Munster hooker Jerry Flannery on their coaching roster, welcome back a host of players with Scotland internationals James Lang and Scott Steele returning to the starting line-up for the first time since the end of the Six Nations.

Further returns come in first starts for Elia Elia, Santiago Garcia Botta, Will Collier, Nathan Earle, and Paul Lasike since their respective returns from injury earlier this season to boost the side.

Number eight Tom Lawday captains the side this weekend, leading the club for the second time since joining in 2019.

Senior academy locks and former England U20 teammates George Hammond and Hugh Tizard reunite to start in the engine room, with Hammond earning his first senior start for the club in what will be his fourth appearance.

Meanwhile, fellow academy forward Jack Kenningham earns a start at openside flanker following an impressive debut away to Newcastle Falcons last month, with back row Will Evans among a host of players rested this week.

Ulster team to play Harlequins, Challenge Cup Round of 16, Sunday 4 April at Twickenham Stoop (kick-off 8pm, live on BT Sport):

Ulster: Michael Lowry, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Billy Burns, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell, Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, Cormac Izuchukwu, Matty Rea, Alby Mathewson, Ian Madigan, Ethan McIlroy.

Harlequins: Tyrone Green, Luke Northmore, James Lang, Paul Lasike, Nathan Earle, Brett Herron, Scott Steele; Santiago Garcia Botta, Elia Elia, Will Collier, Hugh Tizrad, George Hammond, Archie White, Jack Kenningham, Tom Lawday capt.

Replacements: George Head, Simon Kerrod, Tex Cavubati, Matas Jurevicious, Jack Stafford, Ben Tapuai, Ross Chisholm.

