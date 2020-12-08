Ulster attack coach Dwayne Peel to join Cardiff Blues next summer

Ulster attack coach Dwayne Peel is leaving the province at the end of the season. Photo by Darren Griffiths/Sportsfile

Ulster have been dealt a major blow ahead of next season after the province announced that attack coach Dwayne Peel will join Cardiff Blues.

The former Wales scrum-half, who joined Ulster in 2017, has quickly become a key part of the backroom team and is highly regarded by the players.

The 39-year old had signed a two-year contract extension last season, but with that deal coming to an end next summer, Peel has decided to move home and take on a senior assistant coach role with Cardiff.

"This is my fourth season at Ulster, and it’s been an awesome experience for me," Peel said.

"It has been a great privilege to coach this Ulster team.

"It was always in my plans to go back and coach in Welsh rugby at some point in my career, and I feel this opportunity has come around at the right time for me and my family.

"We’ve still got six months to go until the end of the season however, and my full focus and commitment remains on being successful with Ulster."

The news will come as a big disappointment to Dan McFarland, who has steadied the ship at Ulster after a rocky few years in Belfast.

The timing of such an announcement is also far from ideal, as it comes just three days out from the start of Ulster's Heineken Champions cup campaign at home to Toulouse.

"Dwayne has been an excellent part of our coaching team and organisation for the past four years, and on a personal level has been a great support to me," McFarland said.

"As a proud Welshman, this is a great opportunity for him to return home and get back into the Wales coaching system.

"I, along with the wider Ulster organisation, thank Dwayne for his work and wish him all the very best for the future."

Online Editors