Ulster appoint Edinburgh’s managing director Jonny Petrie as their new CEO

Jonny Petrie will become the new CEO of Ulster Rugby at the beginning of 2019, the province and the IRFU have announced.

Jonny will join Ulster from Edinburgh Rugby, where he has held the position of Managing Director since July 2015.

The 42-year-old former Glasgow and Scotland captain retired from rugby in 2007 before joining SSE in a Learning & Development role. He was subsequently appointed as Head of Sponsorship for SSE in 2009, then joined the Scottish Rugby Union as Senior Corporate Affairs & Commercial Operations Manager in 2014.

Upon accepting the position, Petrie said: “I am enormously privileged to have been offered this role with Ulster Rugby and am looking forward to joining the club at such an interesting and exciting time for rugby at all levels across the Province.”

Paul Terrington, Chair of Ulster Rugby’s Management Committee, welcomed the appointment: “We are delighted with the appointment of Jonny, who emerged as the top candidate in a thorough and competitive recruitment process. His experience and skill set will be a great asset to Ulster Rugby and we look forward to him taking the lead on our ambitious plans for the professional and domestic game.”

IRFU Chief Executive Philip Browne, added: “We are pleased to welcome Jonny into the Irish Rugby family. With the recent appointment of a new Head Coach and now CEO, it is an exciting time for an ambitious Province like Ulster, so we look forward to working with Jonny in the months and years ahead.”

Online Editors