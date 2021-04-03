Timoney eyeing up challenge to step into Coetzee’s boots as Ulster look to extend cup run against Quins

Ulster's Nick Timoney is tackled by Chris Cloete, right, and Ben Healy of Munster during their Guinness PRO14 match at Kingspan Stadium, Belfast in January. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

In the five years Marcell Coetzee had been available – which given his luckless propensity for injury was probably not as much as the lavish expense of a few million had reckoned upon – he had obviously started every big game for Ulster.

That was until the week when the Springbok international shocked the province’s supporters and delivered a novel festive message announcing his intention to break his contract and leave in the summer.

From a virtual distance, many clapped him on the back with wishes of wellness; other aimed a kick to the posterior to usher him closer to the gate. Dan McFarland decided to focus on the future. For the first time in five years, he dropped him for a big game and Nick Timoney, a rather less exotic and extravagant asset – south Dublin rather than South Africa – started instead.

However, Ulster cast their net a bit wider in their quest for a suitable replacement.

Clearly, nobody on the coaching staff felt that Timoney, nor his fellow Dubliners Greg Jones nor Grand Slam winner Jordi Murphy, were possessed of the qualifications to replace the giant South African.

And so, just as they failed to adequately prepare for the exit of Ruan Pienaar – Ulster’s dearth of home-grown scrum-halves this century remains lamentable – they have again gone overseas by signing the outrageously talented Fijian back-five forward Leone Nakawara from Glasgow.

However, Timoney will not simply hand over his jersey to the big-money signing. It must be wrested from his grasp.

“Obviously there’s going to be opportunities there, there’s always chances and it’s about timing,” he admits ahead of tomorrow’s Challenge Cup last 16 tie away to Harlequins.

“It certainly wasn’t a case of somebody calling me over and saying ‘he’s leaving, you can take this’. Me and Marcell have played together this season.

“His announcement about leaving came at a time when I’d hardly played in two or three months. I had a bit of a chip on my shoulder. His leaving is a chance and that’s part of it but I think it’s more coincidental than anything.

“There was a while when we were both sort of playing number eight, he was the first choice and I was the second choice but I wasn’t involved a whole lot.

“I guess it was good timing but it wasn’t planned that way. I’m equally happy playing six, seven, eight. It’s nice to be in a settled spot and I’ve been lucky to have a good run of games recently but to lock down a position over a number of years would obviously be really nice.”

Coetzee is again absent with injury; “Thank God!” exclaims Harlequins assistant, ex-Munster and Ireland lock Jerry Flannery. “That guy is just phenomenal. I’m happy he is not involved.”

Less so the returning Irish stars Billy Burns and Jacob Stockdale, who thrive on the productive ball their bruiser enables, a loss compounded by the absence of captain Iain Henderson against the three-time winners of this competition.

Still, Ulster are more focused on this competition while Quins, clearly, are not, given their pallid team selection.

Marcus Smith, Danny Care, Mike Brown, Alex Dombrandt and Andre Esterhuizen are all pardoned this graveyard shift as the fourth-placed Premiership side remain focused on Champions Cup qualification.

What had seemed the trickiest tie of them all at the start of the week should, assuming Ulster don’t trip over themselves, see them advance to another eminently winnable road trip in the quarter-finals against either Dragons or Northampton next weekend.

Verdict: Ulster

Ulster – M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore, A O’Connor, K Treadwell, S Reidy, J Murphy (capt), N Timoney. Reps :J Andrew, A Warwick, T O’Toole, C Izuchukwu, M Rea, A Mathewson, I Madigan, E McIlroy.

Harlequins – T Green; L Northmore, J Lang, P Lasike, N Earle; B Herron, S Steele; S Garcia Botta, E Elia, W Collier, H Tizrad, G Hammond, A White, J Kenningham, T Lawday (capt). Reps: G Head, S Kerrod, T Cavubati, M Jurevicious, J Stafford, B Tapuai, R Chisholm.

Referee – Romain Poite (FFR).

Harlequins v Ulster, Twickenham Stoop,

Live, BT Sport, 8.0

