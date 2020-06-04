| 9°C Dublin

'The pay is danger money, to a certain extent. You get paid to entertain' - Dan Tuohy on his enforced retirement

School of Hard Knocks - Part Three: Dan Tuohy, Ulster

Dan Tuohy takes a break during training ahead of one of his 11 caps for Ireland. Photo: Ramsey Cardy / Sportsfile Expand

Dan Tuohy takes a break during training ahead of one of his 11 caps for Ireland. Photo: Ramsey Cardy / Sportsfile

Cian Tracey

Dan Tuohy caused quite a stir back in February when he announced his enforced retirement with a brutally honest statement, which offered a withering assessment of what he believed to be the ugly side of rugby.

In doing so, Tuohy shone a light on areas of the game, which most players choose to ignore. Four months on, Tuohy stands by his claim that rugby is "rotten from the core."

The 11-times capped Ireland lock saw it all throughout his 13-year career, and while he acknowledges that it is easier to be outspoken now that he has hung up his boots, Tuohy is eager to use his platform to ensure that people realise that the life of a professional rugby player is not always that glamorous.