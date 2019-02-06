Marcell Coetzee signs a new three-year contract extension with Ulster

Ulster have been handed a huge boost as influential flanker Marcell Coetzee has agreed a new three-year extension to his contract.

Ulster have been handed a huge boost as influential flanker Marcell Coetzee has agreed a new three-year extension to his contract.

The 27-year-old joined the province in 2016 on a three-year deal and, although his first two seasons were ravaged by injuries, his displays during the current campaign have been enough to convince the Ulster Rugby decision-makers to offer a new three-year contract lasting until 2022.

“First of all, I want to thank the players, staff and supporters of Ulster Rugby for standing by my side over the past three seasons. It was a really tough mental and physical battle for me with the injuries, but I’m grateful for the support I had during that time and I’m determined to repay the faith shown in me," Coetzee said.

“I can’t wait to see what the next three years holds for me and my wife personally, and for the club. We have a young, hungry squad that is clearly moving in the right direction under our coaching team. We have a lot of hard work to do, but I know that the entire organisation is focused on delivering success.”

Coetzee made only four appearances before a knee injury ended his first season. He made a solitary outing in the 17/18 campaign before a recurrence of the knee issue caused further frustration.

This season has been much more satisfying for the 28-cap South African, making 17 appearances for Ulster and becoming one of the province's key players.

It's a further boost for head coach Dan McFarland as he assembles his squad for next season, having already added Sam Carter to his panel with Matt Faddes widely expected to become the second new recruit of the summer.

Ulster return to action on Friday, February 15, with a PRO14 trip to Ospreys.

Online Editors