Marcel Coetzee has returned from the Rugby World Cup to take his place in Ulster's 28-man squad to travel to South Africa to play the Toyota Cheetahs and Isuzu Southern Kings over the next two weekends.

Marcel Coetzee returns from World Cup to take place in Ulster squad for South Africa trip

The Springbok picked up an injury in a World Cup warm-up which cost Coetzee his seat to Japan.

New signings Sam Carter, Matt Faddes and Jack McGrath all earned their first caps for the Province last weekend and Bill Johnston will travel in search of his first cap.

ULSTER 28-MAN SQUAD

Forwards (16): John Andrew, Sam Carter, Marcell Coetzee, Rob Herring, Greg Jones, Ross Kane, Adam McBurney, Kyle McCall, Jack McGrath, Alan O’Connor, Eric O’Sullivan,, Tom O’Toole, Matthew Rea, Sean Reidy, Clive Ross, Kieran Treadwell;

Backs (12): Billy Burns, John Cooney, Angus Curtis, Matt Faddes, Craig Gilroy, James Hume, Bill Johnston, Michael Lowry, Louis Ludik, Rob Lyttle, Luke Marshall, David Shanahan.

FIXTURES

Guinness PRO14 Round 2: Toyota Cheetahs v Ulster

Saturday 5th October, 6.15pm local time (5.15pm UK/Irish time), Toyota Stadium

Guinness PRO14 Round 3: Isuzu Southern Kings v Ulster

Saturday 12th October, 4.00pm local time (3.00pm UK/Irish time), Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Both games will be televised live on Premier Sports and eir Sport.

