Major blow for Ulster as marquee signing Leone Nakarawa will no longer be joining

Ulster have been dealt a major blow ahead of next season after the province confirmed that Leone Nakarawa will no longer be joining them this summer.

The Fijian star has been dogged by injuries in recent years and it appears that those issues have caught up with him again.

Nakarawa had been lined up as Ulster's marquee signing ahead of the 2021/22 season and his arrival would have helped offset the departure of Marcell Coetzee.

However, those plans have now been scuppered and Ulster will presumably return to the market late in the day in an attempt to bolster their pack.

An Ulster Rugby spokesperson said: "We can today confirm that, on receipt of a detailed medical report following an examination by the club at the weekend, Leone Nakarawa will no longer be joining Ulster Rugby for next season.

"This outcome is disappointing for both the player and Ulster Rugby, however, we will continue to build strongly with our preparations for next season. We wish Leone the very best for the future.

"Further updates on the 2021/22 season squad will be released in due course."