Late drama as last-minute Cooney penalty gives Ulster opening win over Scarlets

A last-ditch penalty by scrum-half John Cooney helped Ulster take the first tentative steps of wiping away the memory of last season’s horrendous disasters with an opening Guinness PRO14 win over last season’s defeated finalists.

It was Cooney’s fifth penalty and it brought a deserved result for new Head Coach Dan McFarland whose blueprint was all over this performance at the Kingspan Stadium last night. It did look, though, as if the Scarlets had done enough to ease home when they eased ahead with a Dan Jones penalty in the 61st minute and began to control the game, it looked all up for the home side.

But a yellow card for replacement lock Ed Kennedy changed the tone, and it was left to Cooney to bring home the bacon.

The Welsh hot shots arrived with seeds sown of a reputation that they promised to grow from last season’s exciting and exuberant brand of rugby. Ulster put paid to that.

They were, however, first to draw blood as they sparked into life from the kick-off. Following some effective rucking in the red zone it was left to fly-half Rhys Patchell to stretch over his opposite number to score. He dustetd himself down to knock over the near touchline conversion.

It took a while for Ulster to settle into their rhythm and game plan, but with their off-loading game entering into stats column, they soon began to keep the Scarlets defence honest. Three quick penalties in succession from scrum-half Cooney, enabled Ulster to stead ahead in the 25th minute. It was the energy of the Ulster pack that had Ulster on the front foot, while at scrum time the Scarlets initially found the going tough.

Ulster’s new signings immediately found their feet with former Sale captain Will Addison very lively and inventive while fly-half Billy Burns was fully in charge of operations at half-back as Ulster held on to their slender lead at half-time.

Once again it was the Scarlets who he started off with in full throttle on the restart, but skipper Ken Owens had a try wiped out after Ulster number 8 Nick Timoney forced him to drop the ball as he was about to touch down. A steal on the deck by Sean Reidy gave Ulster that little momentum but the game ebbed and flowed with Cooney adding a fourth penalty in the 59th minute which was sandwiched between a couple by fly-half replacement Jones.

A yellow card for Kennedy in the 68th minute for a shoulder charge on Henry Speight, it left Ulster to play sensible rugby, and the chance duly arrived just in the nick of time for Cooney.

Ulster: W Addison (Kernohan, 55); C Gilroy, D Cave, S McCloskey, H Speight; B Burns, J Cooney;

A Warwick (O’Sullivan 55), J Andrew (McBurney, 55), T O’Toole (Kane, 19), A O’Connor (capt), I Henderson (Treadwell, 64), M Coetzee (Henry, 55), S Reidy, N Timoney.

Scarlets: C Blommetjies; T Prydie, S Hughes (Nicholas, 61), K Fonotia, S Evans; R Patchell (D Jones, 49, Price, 76), S Hidalgo-Clyne (G Davies, 61); R Evans, K Owens (capt)(Elias, 61) , W Kruger, D Bulbring, S Cummins (D Davis, 72), B Thomson, J Davies, J Macleod (Kennedy, 66).

Ref: Marius Mitrea (Italy)

Scorers:

Ulster (Cooney 5 Pens).

Scarlets (Patchell Try, Con; D Jones 2 Pens)

