Ulster Rugby have confirmed Jordi Murphy and Marcel Coatzee will be available for selection in Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup clash away to Clermont.

Jordi Murphy and Marcel Coatzee available as Ulster report no fresh injuries for Clermont clash

Coetzee (concussion) and Jordi Murphy (illness) have returned to training and are in contention for the tie.

The Ulster Rugby medical performance team have no new injury concerns following Friday's bonus point win over Munster.

John Cooney was removed late in the game for a head injury assessment but has suffered no ill-effects and returned to full training on Monday.

