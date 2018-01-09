Jared Payne's worryingly protracted return from post-training headaches takes another uneasy turn

The New Zealand-born centre has not played any rugby since the Lions meeting with the Chiefs on June 20 when he was struck with a headache-related problem.

The 32-year-old has been training with Ulster but has been suffering from recurrent headaches after sessions.

Speaking last month, Ulster director of rugby Les Kiss was optimistic that Payne would return to action in early 2018 but news that he has been de-registered from the Ulster squad for the crucial meetings with La Rochelle at Kingspan Stadium this Saturday and the trip to Wasps a week later.