Jacob Stockdale stars on Ulster return in win over Exeter

Shea O'Brien of Ulster on his way to scoring a try during the pre-season friendly against Exeter Chiefs at Kingspan Stadium. Photo: John Dickson /Sportsfile

On the night when star winger Jacob Stockdale made a try-scoring return to action, Ulster’s preparations for the new season continued apace with a 31-12 win over the visiting Exeter Chiefs.

After almost a year on the sidelines with a persistent ankle injury, Irish international Stockdale made his entrance at half-time but had to wait until a minute from time to give the crowd what they’d came to see.

There were fewer than 60 seconds to go when he was given an opportunity to showcase his finishing ability, going over in the corner to a rapturous reception.

That was Ulster’s fifth try of the night, and their first came after only four minutes through Ian Madigan.

New signing Jake Flannery arrowed a low cross-kick into the arms of Rob Lyttle who finished well in the corner for the second try.

Ulster’s maul provided their third try of the half with replacement hooker John Andrew the scorer.

Some nifty footwork led to Luke Marshall dotting down for their fourth try of the evening to make it 26-0.

Exeter finally touched down through Patrick Schickerling and Max Norey but it was Stockdale who had the final say.

Ulster – S O’Brien; A Sexton, A Curtis, I Madigan, R Lyttle; J Flannery, M McDonald; C Reid, D Moore, J Toomaga-Allen; F Bradshaw-Ryan, S Carter; H Sheridan, S Reffell, J Murphy (capt).

Exeter – F Cordero; R O’Laughlin, I Whitten, S Kata, O Woodburn; H Skinner, S Maunder; A Hepburn, J Yeandle (capt), M Street; J Dunne, J Gray; R Capstick, C Tshiunza, O Leatherbarrow.

Ref – A Brace (IFRU).