Ulster have handed Jack McGrath his first Ulster start in the opening PRO14 game of the season against the Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster have handed Jack McGrath his first Ulster start in the opening PRO14 game of the season against the Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium.

Jack McGrath one of three new signings to make Ulster debut in PRO14 opener against the Ospreys

The Ireland prop decided to leave Leinster at the end of last season and move north, and head coach Dan McFarland has opted to bring him straight into the team after McGrath missed out on a place in the World Cup squad.

McGrath is one of three new signings who will make their full debut against the Welsh side. Kiwi fullback Matt Faddes gets the 15 jersey after his summer switch from the Highlanders, while ex-Australia second row Sam Carter is picked in the engine room.

After also missing out on World Cup selection, Rob Herring, Jordi Murphy and John Cooney have all been included in the team, with Herring captaining the side.

Ulster vs the Ospreys kicks off at 19.35 tomorrow and is live on eir Sport.

Ulster

15. Matt Faddes

14. Craig Gilroy

International Rugby Newsletter

13. Luke Marshall

12. James Hume

11. Rob Lyttle

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Jack McGrath

2. Rob Herring (C)

3. Tom O'Toole

4. Kieran Treadwell

5. Sam Carter

6. Matthew Rea

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Sean Reidy

Replacements

16. John Andrew

17. Eric O'Sullivan

18. Ross Kane

19. Alan O'Connor

20. Greg Jones

21. David Shanahan

22. Michael Lowry

23. Louis Ludik

Ospreys

15. Dan Evans

14. Luke Morgan

13. Cory Allen

12. Scott Williams

11. Keelan Giles

10. Luke Price

9. Matthew Aubrey

1. Rhodri Jones

2. Sam Parry

3. Tom Botha

4. Lloyd Ashley

5. James King

6. Dan Lydiate (captain)

7. Olly Cracknell

8. Gareth Evans

Replacements

16. Scott Otten

17. Gareth Thomas

18. Gheorghe Gajion

19. Sam Cross

20. Dan Baker

21. Reuben Morgan-Williams

22. Cai Evans

23. Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler

Online Editors