Jack McGrath one of three new signings to make Ulster debut in PRO14 opener against the Ospreys
Ulster have handed Jack McGrath his first Ulster start in the opening PRO14 game of the season against the Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium.
The Ireland prop decided to leave Leinster at the end of last season and move north, and head coach Dan McFarland has opted to bring him straight into the team after McGrath missed out on a place in the World Cup squad.
McGrath is one of three new signings who will make their full debut against the Welsh side. Kiwi fullback Matt Faddes gets the 15 jersey after his summer switch from the Highlanders, while ex-Australia second row Sam Carter is picked in the engine room.
After also missing out on World Cup selection, Rob Herring, Jordi Murphy and John Cooney have all been included in the team, with Herring captaining the side.
Ulster vs the Ospreys kicks off at 19.35 tomorrow and is live on eir Sport.
Ulster
15. Matt Faddes
14. Craig Gilroy
International Rugby Newsletter
13. Luke Marshall
12. James Hume
11. Rob Lyttle
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney
1. Jack McGrath
2. Rob Herring (C)
3. Tom O'Toole
4. Kieran Treadwell
5. Sam Carter
6. Matthew Rea
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Sean Reidy
Replacements
16. John Andrew
17. Eric O'Sullivan
18. Ross Kane
19. Alan O'Connor
20. Greg Jones
21. David Shanahan
22. Michael Lowry
23. Louis Ludik
Ospreys
15. Dan Evans
14. Luke Morgan
13. Cory Allen
12. Scott Williams
11. Keelan Giles
10. Luke Price
9. Matthew Aubrey
1. Rhodri Jones
2. Sam Parry
3. Tom Botha
4. Lloyd Ashley
5. James King
6. Dan Lydiate (captain)
7. Olly Cracknell
8. Gareth Evans
Replacements
16. Scott Otten
17. Gareth Thomas
18. Gheorghe Gajion
19. Sam Cross
20. Dan Baker
21. Reuben Morgan-Williams
22. Cai Evans
23. Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler
Online Editors
Related Content
- Italy coach Conor O'Shea laments playing surface as Italy thrash Canada
- England power too much for USA - but high tackle controversy dominates again
- 'At times they are illegal' - Japan coach Jamie Joseph doubles down on Ireland scrum comments