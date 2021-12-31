‘It’s great he has bought into our ambitions for the future’ – Ulster confirm new deal for John Cooney

Ulster scrum-half John Cooney has quashed rumours of a potential exit to the Top 14 after the international exiled from Andy Farrell’s recent squads penned a new deal with the province.

Cooney has spoken of his immense frustration with his exclusion and overseas interest had been alerted to his dwindling status.

However, he has confirmed his intention to stay on, as has Will Addison, the luckless utility back whose international chances have been hampered by a series of unfortunate injuries.

“John is a valued member of our squad, who continues to play a central role in the team, both on and off the field,” said Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

“It is great that he has bought into our ambitions for the future, and his experience and skills will play an important role in helping us to achieve those.

“I am also delighted that Will is remaining with us, and I look forward to seeing him back out on the field soon.

“Will has been extremely unlucky with injury recently, but with his play-making abilities and versatility, he is set to continue to make an impact for Ulster in the time ahead.”

Ulster also announced the signing of Sean Reffell, who will join from Saracens, where he was awarded the Young Player of the Season award for 2020/21.

The Irish-qualified back row also holds the Saracens record for most tackles in a game, with 39 tackles made in the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final versus Worcester in 2019.

Known for his impressive work-rate, the former England U20s openside has made close to 40 appearances for his current club since a debut in the Anglo-Welsh Cup in November 2017.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Sean to the province next summer,” added McFarland.

“With an already impressive track-record for Saracens, he will be a great fit alongside some real quality in our back row, and I am confident he will be a valuable addition to our squad.”

Meanwhile, prop Gareth Milasinovich has joined Saracens on a two-month loan deal.

The Ireland-qualified South African has not played Dan McFarland's side this season and he has gone straight into the Sarries’ squad, on the bench, for Sunday's meeting with Northampton.

The 29-year-old, who can play on either side of the front row, joined Ulster from Worcester in 2019 and has made six appearances for the club.