Ireland winger Baloucoune among Ulster’s returning contingent

Promsing winger Robert Baloucoune is one of five players who are back in the mix for Ulster ahead of Friday's meeting with the Lions in Belfast.

The Fermanagh native, who made his Ireland debut in July, started the province's opening game against Glasgow Warriors but missed their subsequent wins over Zebre and Treviso with a groin injury.

He is joined by fellow Ireland internationals Kieran Treadwell and Eric O'Sullivan in returning from knocks, with Rob Lyttle and David O'Connor also back on board.

Marty Moore is following the return to play protocols after suffering a concussion last week in training.

Coach Jared Payne believes the Lions and the rest of the new South African contingent are adapting to the United Rugby Championship.

“I think they’re getting better, aren’t they?" Payne said.

"We’ve seen that across the board. They’ve probably got over their travel; there is a bit of travel to get up here. They’ve come together pretty tight as individual teams and started to play some good rugby.

“But it’s going to be nowhere near an easy victory for us. This is going to be a very tough game. They’ve got big boys in the forwards and they’ve got some dangerous backs, and they’re getting better every week.

“We saw against Glasgow, who are a decent team, they gave them a very good run for their money. So they’re a good challenge for us.”