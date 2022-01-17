Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale set to miss entire season after ankle surgery

Jacob Stockdale hasn't played since the first game of the season. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

JACOB STOCKDALE's season is over already.

The Ulster and Ireland winger has undergone surgery on the ankle injury that has kept him out since the opening weekend of the campaign.

Stockdale has not played for Ireland since last summer's win over Japan due to the problem and in a post on Instagram, he said that efforts to get clear of the issue have come up short and he needed an operation.

"It’s been a really frustrating couple of months for me with this ankle as nothing has seemed to go right with it. But hey, that’s life…" he wrote.

"Glad to have gotten the op now and hopefully puts me on the right track back to recovery! I’m gutted this probably means the end of my season but gives me an opportunity to come back fitter and stronger than ever."

Stockdale featured in Ulster's opening-night win over Glasgow in the United Rugby Championship, but has been on the sidelines since then.