Ireland forwards coach Simon Easterby to give interim coaching support to Ulster

Ulster have announced that Ireland forwards coach Simon Easterby will provide coaching support until new head coach Dan McFarland arrives.

Ulster agreed a deal with McFarland, Scotland's current assistant coach, to take over as head coach from Jono Gibbes for the next three years.

However, the SRU are insisting that McFarland must see out his nine-month notice period that would only see him released in January, just after the end of the Heineken Champions Cup pool stage.

Ulster and the IRFU are still hopeful they will come to an arrangement that would see their new coach released early, but in the event that he isn't, the IRFU have a contingency plan.

Easterby looks like the man who will step into the breach until McFarland arrives.

A statement from Ulster today read: "Ireland coach Simon Easterby will provide coaching support at Ulster in the interim period before the arrival of new Head Coach, Dan McFarland.

"Simon will commence work with the Ulster coaching staff this week."

