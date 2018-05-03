Ireland and Ulster wing Andrew Trimble announces retirement from rugby

Andrew Trimble will retire from professional rugby at the end of the current season.

Trimble, who won 70 caps for Ireland that included a Six Nations title in 2014, will hang up his boots after Ulster's likely Champions Cup playoff against the Ospreys on May 12.

He made his debut for Ulster and Ireland in 2005, going on to make 217 appearances for his province. Trimble won the Celtic League in 2006 with Ulster and represented Ireland at two World Cups, in 2007 and 2011.

"I know that I've been incredibly fortunate to have realised not one of my dreams, but two of them; to play for Ulster and to play for Ireland," Trimble said in a statement. "These have been some of the most fulfilling days of my life and I feel nothing but gratitude for them.

"But there's no way of stopping time - and I see that each day in the lives of my two young children, who are now close to beating me over five metres. "So I wanted to let you know that this will be my last season playing professional rugby.

"I want to thank the club for allowing me the time and space to think things through before making what is probably the toughest decision that any professional sportsman will make."

