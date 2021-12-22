Billy Burns, Jordi Murphy and Marty Moore have committed their futures to Ulster.

Out-half Burns and tighthead prop Moore have penned two-year contract extensions with the province, while flanker Murphy has signed a new one-year deal to remain in Belfast.

Burns (27) joined the province from Gloucester and has won seven caps for Ireland under Andy Farrell, most recently in the summer international against Japan.

Murphy and Moore are both ex-Leinster, with Murphy joining direct from the neighbouring province and Moore coming to Kingspan Stadium via Wasps.

The flanker last played for Ireland at the 2019 World Cup, while Moore hasn't played internationally since winning his second Six Nations in as many years in 2015.

“The news that Billy, Marty and Jordi see their futures as being with Ulster is a big boost for the squad, as all three players will continue to bring a wealth of experience and leadership to the group,” coach Dan McFarland said.

“I look forward to them playing an integral role in our ambitions to win silverware as a squad.”