Iain Henderson makes his injury comeback as Ulster name team for Northampton

Iain Henderson is back in action after recovering from a hamstring injury. Photo by Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

Iain Henderson returns to captain Ulster as they bid to put one foot in the last 16 stage of the Heineken Champions Cup against Northampton in Belfast tomorrow night.

Henderson has been out since injuring a hamstring in the warm-up ahead of Ireland’s international against Argentina last month.

He will be engaged in a fascinating battle with Lions rival Courtney Lawes, who also returns from injury in the English side’s last-ditch attempt to keep their knock-out hopes alive after being caned by Racing 92 last week.

Henderson is one of three changes to the side that defeated Clermont at Stade Marcel-Michelin last Saturday, and he will start in the second row alongside Alan O’Connor.

In the front row, Marty Moore returns to pack down at tighthead, with Rob Herring at hooker and Andrew Warwick at loosehead.

Last Saturday’s back row of Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney and Duane Vermeulen has been retained.

In the back three, Mike Lowry and Ethan McIlroy keep their starting berths at full-back and left wing respectively, with Craig Gilroy coming in to start on the right wing as expected following Robert Baolocoune’s match-ending shoulder injury sustained in a brutal tip-tackle last weekend.

Stuart McCloskey and James Hume will again form the midfield partnership, while the half-back pairing of Billy Burns and last week’s Heineken Star of the Match, John Cooney, is also retained.

The coaching team has again opted for a 6-2 split on the bench. John Andrew, Jack McGrath, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Sam Carter and Greg Jones provide the forward cover, and Nathan Doak and Stewart Moore are the backline options.

Fullback Ahsee Tuala will make his first start of the season for Northampton Saints, as Director of Rugby Chris Boyd makes six changes to his starting line-up.

Samoan international Tuala comes into Saints’ backline at fullback, with Ollie Sleightholme and Northampton’s top try-scorer Courtnall Skosan on the wings.

Fraser Dingwall and Matt Proctor continue their partnership in the centres for Northampton, while George Furbank shifts into the No.10 shirt to partner Alex Mitchell in the half-backs after Lions ten Dan Biggar was injured last weekend.

Ehren Painter stays on at tighthead prop but is joined by Alex Waller and Mike Haywood in a fresh front row combination.

Northampton’s engine room is once again manned by locks David Ribbans and Api Ratuniyarawa, with Courtney Lawes and Tom Wood returning to the starting XV to join skipper Lewis Ludlam in the back row.

Meanwhile with the likes of Emmanuel Iyogun, Juarno Augustus, James Grayson and Rory Hutchinson waiting in the wings, Saints’ bench will be looking to make an impact in Belfast.

Ulster boast a ferocious recent record at Kingspan in the competition, winning 13 of their last 15 home games.

This will be the sixth clash between Ulster and Northampton in the Heineken Champions Cup; Ulster have won two with Saints winning three – but it’s the first meeting since the pool stage in 2012/13, when each club picked up an away victory.

Ulster - Mike Lowry; Craig Gilroy, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, John Cooney; Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (Capt.), Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: John Andrew, Jack McGrath, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Sam Carter, Greg Jones, Nathan Doak, Stewart Moore.

Northampton Saints - Ahsee Tuala; Ollie Sleightholme, Matt Proctor, Fraser Dingwall, Courtnall Skosan; George Furbank, Alex Mitchell; Alex Waller, Mike Haywood, Ehren Painter, David Ribbans, Api Ratuniyarawa, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam (c), Tom Wood.

Replacements -James Fish, Emmanuel Iyogun, Conor Carey, Alex Coles, Juarno Augustus, Tom James, James Grayson, Rory Hutchinson

Referee: Andrea Piardi (ITA)