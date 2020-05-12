Huge boost for Ulster as Jordi Murphy and Will Addison sign new two-year deals

Jordi Murphy and Will Addison have signed new contracts with Ulster. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ulster have further boosted their squad ahead of next season with the confirmation that Jordi Murphy and Will Addison have signed two-year contract extensions with the club.

The Ireland pair are central to Ulster’s plans and tying them both down to fresh deals is significant, as Dan McFarland continues to build strength in depth.

The Ulster head coach has announced a squad of 41 fully contracted players and two development players – 39 of which are Irish qualified.

Those who are set to leave the province include Clive Ross, Zack McCall and former Ireland U-20 winger Angus Kernohan.

Murphy and Addison are significant renewals however, as the Dubliner has made a huge impact since joining from Leinster two years ago, while although Addison has had his injury problems, he has invariably proved his quality whenever fit.

The news comes on the back of Jacob Stockdale, Sean Reidy, Marty Rea and Stewart Moore already committing their futures to the province, while new arrivals Ian Madigan and Alby Mathewson are due to join the club this summer.

"Our desire to build on the successes of this season to-date is evidenced in our strong investment in talent from the current squad,” McFarland said.

"Although it’s an uncertain time for rugby, and all sport, I am confident our selection will stand us in good stead for when we are able to safely start the new season.

"Once again, the chosen line-up of players shines a light on the indigenous talent nurtured through the Academy by Kieran Campbell and his staff – and the role which it, along with the province’s clubs and schools, continues to play in securing the future of Ulster Rugby.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the players who are moving on from the squad.

"This includes Clive Ross, who earned 73 caps since joining the province on a development contract in 2014, along with 21-capped Angus Kernohan, and Zack McCall.

"Looking to the future, we look forward to welcoming the new additions to the squad, who are set to bring their own unique skills and talent, as we move towards a time when the 2020/21 season can kick-off."

Online Editors