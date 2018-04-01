French and British clubs make move to sign Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding
Paddy Jackson has been approached by clubs in the UK and France as Ulster and the IRFU decide on the pair's future following the Belfast rape trial.
Two rugby clubs have already approached Jackson. A third club has also shown interest in both Jackson and Olding, according to the Sunday Independent.
However, Jackson is said to have made it clear to his representatives that the only club he wants to play for is Ulster.
Legal representatives for Jackson and Olding are preparing a full defence to any charge that they have brought the game into disrepute to ensure their clients see out their current contracts in totality. "He is not interested in anything else," the source said of Jackson.
Both the IRFU and Ireland team coach Joe Schmidt said players are less likely to get picked for the national team if they are not playing for one of the four Irish provinces.
However when asked about Jackson's future in a green jersey, a senior Irish rugby source said that other options were now available to Schmidt as back-up to Johnny Sexton, including Leinster's Joey Carbery — who is seen as a natural fly-half, though his club has tended to play him at full back.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Ewan MacKenna on Belfast rape trial: Uncomfortable questions raised about our heroes, our sportsmen, ourselves
- Laois drop Walsh as Gavin sets sights on records