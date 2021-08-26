Former Connacht and Leinster second-row Mick Kearney links up with Ulster

ULSTER have added another ex-Leinster forward to their books after signing Mick Kearney on a short-term deal.

The 30-year-old makes it a hat-trick of provinces having previously played under Ulster head coach Dan McFarland before making the move to his native province.

He links up with his new teammates after a spell in Italy with Zebre and will provide second-row cover to the United Rugby Championship contenders' squad in the early part of the campaign as they deal without captain Iain Henderson who will make a late return after the Lions tour.

After cancelling plans to sign Leone Nakarawa and with promising second-row Cormac Izukuchwu out with a knee injury he will likely see some action.

“Mick is set to add depth and strength to our second row, and we look forward to what he will bring to the squad, both professionally and as an individual," McFarland said.

“Our pre-season training continues to go well, and we are already relishing the challenges that lie ahead.”

Kearney is happy to be back in Ireland and looking forward to the campaign.

“I’m delighted to have signed with Ulster, and to have the opportunity to represent the province in the coming months," he said.

"I’m now focused on getting stuck into training and putting in the work needed ahead of the new season.”

Ulster kick off their pre-season against Saracens next week, with 10,000 tickets on sale for the Kingspan Stadium fixture.