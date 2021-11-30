Duane Vermeulen’s arrival at Ulster delayed after South African World Cup winner diagnosed with Covid-19

Duane Vermeulen’s highly-anticipated arrival at Ulster has been put on hold after he tested positive for Covid.

The South African World Cup winner was due to link up with the northern province this week, but those plans have now been delayed.

Vermeulen was part of the Barbarians squad last week before their game against Samoa was cancelled due to positive Covid cases.

The 35-year-old may not have featured for Ulster this weekend, but his delayed arrival puts a dent in Dan McFarland's plans to have the powerful Springboks No 8 up and running in time for the start of the Heineken Champions Cup next week.

Ulster have said Vermeulen is doing well and is expected to join the squad over the course of next week.

"Ulster Rugby can confirm there will be a delay in Duane Vermeulen joining-up with the Senior Men’s squad following his arrival in Belfast," a statement for the province read.

"As a result of testing positive for Covid-19 prior to entering the professional squad bubble, Vermeulen will not train with the team this week. He will continue to be monitored medically and is currently well.

"The Public Health Agency has been contacted, and it is expected that he will integrate into the squad over the course of next week."