Craig Gilroy ruled out of Edinburgh clash as IRFU and Ulster conduct 'internal review'
ULSTER star Craig Gilroy will not be playing for his province this weekend as Ulster and the IRFU conduct an internal review.
A statement released by the IRFU and Ulster Rugby said:
"Ulster Rugby and the IRFU confirm that as Craig Gilroy is subject to an internal review, he will not be available for selection this weekend."
Gilroy, who plays on the wing for Ulster, has made 11 appearances for the northern province this season, scoring nine tries. He has won 10 international caps and has scored five tries for Ireland.
Ulster take on Edinburgh at Murrayfield this Friday in the Guinness PRO 14.
Online Editors