Craig Gilroy agrees new deal as Ulster announce further contract extensions

Ulster’s glut of contract renewals has continued apace with experienced former international winger, Craig Gilroy, joining back-row Marcus Rea and the versatile Angus Curtis in agreeing new one-year deals with the province.

One of Ulster’s most-capped players, Belfast-born Gilroy has played his part in the province’s success since his debut season in 2010/11 but has fallen out of favour internationally and a mere one-year extension may hint that he has it all to prove over the next while as younger stars begin to make an impact.

"I’m very grateful to have secured another contract with my home province, and to play for this great club. I am hopeful about what we can achieve together as a squad in the season ahead."

Ulster Rugby Head Coach, Dan McFarland, said: "Craig is one of our longest-serving players, and as such, he adds a huge amount of experience and expertise to the squad. "A talented winger with the ability to score from just about anywhere on the field, Craig continues to give a huge amount both on and off the field."

Ballymena native, Marcus Rea, will be looking to build on his recent achievements with the Ulster ‘A’ team, which include sealing the province’s fourth try in the win over Leinster ‘A’ earlier this month.

No stranger to a victory over the Dubliners, the 23-year-old made his senior debut for Ulster against the men in blue in April 2018 when he scored a match-winning try.

"I’m happy to be able to move up the ranks to earn a full pro contract. It's been a few years in the making, but the work very much doesn't stop here. The competition in the back row is fierce so I will have to look at earning my place in the squad with consistent performances."

McFarland added: "Marcus has put in some really good performances for Ulster at ‘A’ level and in the IRFU Sevens tournament this season, which earned him senior opportunities against Glasgow Warriors and Ospreys. He has developed his game both sides of the ball through his excellent work ethic, and I’m excited to see what the future holds."

Curtis will be looking to make his mark in the season ahead following time away from the squad due to injury.

Since entering the Ulster Academy system in 2016, the former Irish U20 international has proven his trademark versatility in both the fly half and centre position.

"I’m really delighted to be signing-on with Ulster again. It’s an amazing club, and Belfast very much feels like home to me now. I’m excited to be part of the strong squad we have going forward.

"With my rehab from injury coming to an end, I’m looking forward to being back training with the lads, and hopefully getting on the pitch in the near future. The club is filled with amazing people and I’m very grateful to be a part of it all."

Online Editors