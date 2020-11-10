Cooney shines in Ulster demolition job

Sean Reidy of Ulster dives over to score his side's fifth try during the Guinness PRO14 match between Ulster and Glasgow Warriors at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ulster maintained their perfect start to the season at Kingspan Stadium, banking their third bonus-point win from three home games by dismantling Glasgow Warriors.

The result keeps the northern province hot on the heels of Leinster at the top of Conference A in the Guinness PRO14.

John Andrew, Marcell Coetzee, Sam Carter, John Cooney, Sean Reidy and Matt Faddes all touched down for Dan McFarland's side, as the impressive Cooney also added 10 points with the boot for the Ulster men.

ULSTER - M Lowry; C Gilroy, L Marshall (E McIlroy 52), S Moore, M Faddes; I Madigan (B Johnston 47), J Cooney (D Shanahan 68); E O'Sullivan (K McCall 58), J Andrew (A McBurney 59), M Moore (G Milasinovich 59); K Treadwell, S Carter (capt) (A O'Connor 47); Matty Rea, S Reidy, M Coetzee (Marcus Rea 60).

GLASGOW WARRIORS - G Bryce; R Tagive, R Ferguson, S McDowall (B Thompson 47), N Matawalu; P Horne, S Kennedy (C Korteweg 72); A Seiuli (A Allan 53), G Stewart (J Matthews 66), E Pieretto (D Rae 52); R Harley (H Bain 73), K McDonald (L Bean 52); R Wilson (capt), T Gordon, TJ Ioane (F Lokotui 53).

REF - N Owens (Wales)

Irish Independent