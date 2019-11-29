Cooney crosses for third week running as ruthless Ulster show Scarlets no mercy

Ulster made it five wins out of seven in the Pro14 as they beat a weakened Scarlets at Kingspan Stadium.

The Welsh region had nine players on international duty but Ulster were ruthless having their try bonus point wrapped up after27 minutes.

Centre Matt Faddes gave Ulster the lead with a try on four minutes racing onto a kick behind the Scarlets defence by midfield partner Stuart McCloskey after good work from Robert Baloucoune and the forwards but John Cooney failed to convert.

Cooney got his third try in three games when he crossed on eight minutes, the scrum half picked up from the base of a ruck and held off a tackle from Scarlets winger Morgan Williams to surge over in the corner and he converted his own score.

Ulster got their third try on 18 minutes, the home side kicked a penalty to the corner, from the line out the forwards set up a maul and flanker Matty Rea was driven over with Cooney adding the extras.

Ulster's bonus point try arrived on 27 minutes, after a series of forward drives close to the Scarlets line McCloskey threw a long looping pass Scarlets full back Steff Evans should have cut it out but allowed it to drift over his head Baloucoune caught it to dive over in the corner but Cooney was off target with the resulting penalty.

With the penalty count mounting against the Scarlets flanker Uzair Cassiem was yellow carded but Ulster couldn't add to the score board the closest they came was having a Craig Gilroy try disallowed for a forward pass in the build-up and the home side went into the break with a 24-0 lead.

Gilroy was sin binned on 70 minutes for a high tackle on Scarlets replacement Ryan Conbeer.

The Scarlets should have profited when from the resulting penalty they worked an overlap but winger Corey Baldwin dropped the ball with a open try line.

The Scarlets finally opened their account in the 75th minute when replacement flanker Jac Morgan went over although Ryan Lamb didn't convert.

Ulster had the final word as Matt Faddes went over for his second try.

Ulster: L Ludik, R Baloucoune, M Faddes, S McCloskey, C Gilroy, B Johnston, J Cooney, E O'Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore, A O'Connor, K Treadwell, M Rea, S Reidy, M Coetzee.

Replacements:

A McBurney for Herring 50 mins, A Warwick for O'Sullivan 65 mins, T O'Toole for Moore 58 mins, D O'Connor for Rea 71 mins, N Timoney for Coetzee 50 mins, D Shanahan for Cooney 50 mins, A Curtis for Johnston 71 mins, A Kernohan for Ludik 65 mins.

Scarlets: S Evans; C Baldwin, S Hughes, P Asquith, M Williams, D Jones, K Hardy, P Price, R Elias, S Lee, L Rawlins, S Lousi, U Cassiem, J Macleod, B Thomson,

Replacements:

M Jones for Lousi 65 mins, D Evans for Price 52 mins, W Kruger for Lee 58 mins , S Cummins for Rawlins 35 mins, J Morgan for Macleod 61 mins, J Evans for Hardy 47 mins, R Lamb for Jones 41 mins, R Conbeer for Williams 61 mins

Ref: S Grove-White SRU

Online Editors