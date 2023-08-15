Ulster Rugby in talks to stage historic pre-season game at GAA ground this autumn

Ravenhill will be unavailable while an artificial pitch is being installed

Ulster Rugby have explored the possibility of staging a fixture at a GAA ground this autumn, independent.ie understands.

The move would represent a historic first for the northern province.

With their Ravenhill pitch currently being replaced with an artificial surface, it is believed Ulster Rugby bosses have sounded out their GAA counterparts with a view to staging a pre-season friendly, expected to be against Glasgow, in October.

Home grounds of Armagh and Derry would be among the possibilities, with both boasting capacities similar to that of Ravenhill.

Ulster have never staged a game at a GAA ground, something that for decades would have been prohibited by the GAA’s Rule 42.

That rule, which stated that “grounds controlled by Association units shall not be used or permitted to be used, for horse racing, greyhound racing, or for field games other than those sanctioned by Central Council,” was altered in 2005 in light of the impending redevelopment of the Aviva Stadium.

The Ireland rugby team, as well as the Republic of Ireland soccer team, used Croke Park for home matches between 2007 and 2010 while their home ground was being rebuilt.

Munster, meanwhile, played South Africa ‘A’ at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last November and will line out at the Cork venue again against the Crusaders next year.

There are, however, a number of logistical hurdles that need cleared to see Ulster’s own mooted plan come to fruition with costing thought to be chief among them.

Ulster’s URC season begins away to Zebre on October 21, considerably later than usual given the World Cup takes place in France between September 8 and October 28.

Their first home game comes against the Bulls eight days later, by which stage it is expected their home ground will be ready.

At present, Dan McFarland’s side have confirmed only one friendly, a trip to face Benetton in Italy on September 30.

Ulster Rugby were contacted for comment.