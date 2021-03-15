Ulster Rugby appoint New Zealander Craig Newby as skills coach

Craig Newby, pictured during his time as a player with Leicester Tigers, is the new Ulster skills coach

Ulster have over-looked domestic-based candidates to replace homeward-bound Dwayne Peel as their skills coach after announcing the appointment of Craig Newby.

Jared Payne and former head coach Neil Doak were all in the frame to replace Cardiff-bound Peel this summer after three years with Ulster where he was responsible for the province's backline and attack plays.

Instead New Zealand-born Newby will take up the role of Skills Coach for Ulster this summer ahead of the commencement of the 2021/22 season after signing a 1-year deal with the province, with Soper stepping up as an attack coach,

With an extensive rugby career to-date, Newby is set to join Ulster as Skills Coach from his current role as Director of Rugby at St John’s School in Leatherhead.

A back-rower in his playing days back in New Zealand - which included a stint captaining the Highlanders and representing his home country as an All Black – Newby made the move to England in 2008 when he signed for Leicester Tigers, and was part of the side that won the Premiership Final during his first season at the club.

Since making the move into coaching, the 41-year-old has gone on to hold a number of positions within the English National Leagues, and was with the NEC Japan Top League as Forwards and Defence Coach for a season.

Newby also currently holds the role of England U20 Women’s Forwards Coach and has been involved in the coaching set-up for both the Wasps U18s and Harlequins U16s.

“I look forward to welcoming Craig, and to working alongside him as he makes the role his own and plays his part in our ambitions going forward as a squad,” said Ulster coach Dan McFarland.

“The positive environment at Ulster, together with how the club is run – both on and off the field – are what I am looking forward to being a part of when I join later this year,” said Newby.

“By bringing my personality and skillset as a coach to the role, I hope to build on the great work already underway.”

